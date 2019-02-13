Have no fear, Oscars fans, you'll still be able to see every award category during this year's telecast!

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a statement on Wednesday clarifying their controversial decision to award four of this year's Oscars during commercial breaks -- a decision that sparked backlash among filmmakers and fans alike on social media.

"We’d like to assure you that no award category at the 91st Oscars ceremony will be presented in a manner that depicts the achievements of its nominees and winners as less than any others," reads the statement from the Academy's officers, headed by President John Bailey. "Unfortunately, as the result of inaccurate reporting and social media posts, there has been a chain of misinformation that has understandably upset many Academy members."

The statement goes on to clarify the Academy's original decision about the formatting change -- which is designed to ensure the telecast stays under three hours -- noting that it was "discussed and agreed to by the Board of Governors in August, with the full support of the branch executive committees."

"All 24 Award categories are presented on stage in the Dolby Theatre, and included in the broadcast," the statement explains. "Four categories – Cinematography, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, and Live Action Short – were volunteered by their branches to have their nominees and winners announced by presenters, and included later in the broadcast. Time spent walking to the stage and off, will be edited out."

All winning speeches will also be included in the telecast, and in future years, four to six different categories may be selected to rotate in for this year's commercial break categories. The statement also notes that Cinematography, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling and Live Action Short will be exempted in 2020.

For reference, here is who is nominated in each of those categories:

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

BEST FILM EDITING

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

This is just the latest announcement about the 2019 Oscars that has been met with blowback. There was Kevin Hart's initial hiring and subsequent stepping down, before ABC finally confirmed the show would "wisely" go on without a host. Then there were reports that last year's Best Acting winners would not be asked back to present this year -- a move the Academy quickly rectified.

The 91st Annual Oscars air on Sunday, Feb. 24 on ABC.

