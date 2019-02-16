Mary Poppins, meet Winnie Sanderson!

Musical legend Bette Midler announced on Saturday that she would be a special guest performer at this year's Academy Awards, singing the Oscar-nominated song from Mary Poppins Returns, "The Place Where Lost Things Go."

"So, (drum roll) Ladies and Gentlemen, I will be chanteusing (that's singing) on the Oscars on Feb 24...the nominated song from "Mary Poppins"..."The Place Where Lost Things Go" ...so excited!!" Midler told fans on Twitter, revealing that she'd be stepping in for Emily Blunt, who portrays the titular nanny in the film, a sequel to the 1964 classic starring Julie Andrews.

So, (drum roll) Ladies and Gentlemen, I will be chanteusing (that's singing) on the Oscars on Feb 24...the nominated song from "Mary Poppins"..."The Place Where Lost Things Go" ...so excited!! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 17, 2019

Midler is a two-time Oscar nominee, having received Best Actress nods in 1980 and 1992 for The Rose and For the Boys, respectively. (In fact, the Oscar is the only jewel missing from the celebrated performer's EGOT crown.) Blunt was snubbed of Best Actress honors this year for her turn as Mary Poppins -- a role which won Andrews the Best Actress trophy in 1964 -- despite being nominated for a Golden Globe, a SAG Award and a Critics Choice Award for the role.

Earlier this month, Deadline reported that Oscars producers were originally planning to only have two of the Best Song nominees be performed during the show: "Shallow" from A Star Is Born and Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "All the Stars" from Black Panther. However, the site reported that either Lady Gaga or her reps made it clear she felt it was unfair to eliminate three songs.

As of now, four of the five nominees have been confirmed for performances at this year's Oscars. In addition to "Shallow" and "The Place Where Lost Things Go," Jennifer Hudson will be performing "I'll Fight" from RBG, and Gillian Welch and David Rawlings will perform "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings,” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. The Academy has yet to confirm or address if "All the Stars" will be featured in the telecast as well.

See more on this year's Oscars in the video below. The 91st Academy Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, Feb. 24, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC.

