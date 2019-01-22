This is Lady Gaga's moment!

Ever since A Star Is Born debuted at the Venice Film Festival, Oscar buzz has understandably followed the 32-year-old multifaceted entertainer for her role as Ally. Now, after receiving two nominations -- for Best Actress as well as Best Original Song for "Shallow" -- Gaga is on her way to potentially become part of the elite EGOT. (That is, win an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony.)

Although the pop star has been racking up awards left and right, she might not be as close as people might think when it comes to earning a spot among the EGOT-ers. But here's hoping that on Oscar Sunday, she takes one step closer. In the meantime, here's where Gaga currently stands.

E: Emmy

While Gaga has yet to win an Emmy, she's received three Emmy Award nominations. Her first came in 2011 when her Lady Gaga Presents the Monster Ball Tour: At Madison Square Garden was nominated in the Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special category. She was nominated in the same category in 2015 for the special Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek Live!.

In 2017, the singer's Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga received a total of six nods, with the singer landing one personal nomination in the Outstanding Special Class Program category.

"I'm so proud of Haus of Gaga & the entire #SBHalftime team! We're so grateful to be nominated for 6 @TheEmmys the most ever! Thank you!!❤️🏈 ," Gaga tweeted following the big news.

G: GRAMMY

Naturally, Mother Monster shines in this section, receiving a total of 24 GRAMMY nominations and winning six!

Gaga won her first two GRAMMYs in 2010 for Best Dance Recording for "Poker Face" and Best Dance/Electronic Album for her debut album, The Fame.

In 2011, the megastar earned six nominations, winning three: Best Pop Vocal Album for The Fame Monster, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and Best Short Form Music Video for "Bad Romance." Meanwhile, her joint album with Tony Bennett, Cheek to Cheek, won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album in 2015.

Gaga has a chance at winning up to five more GRAMMY Awards at the 2019 ceremony, which will take place on Feb. 10. From her participation in A Star Is Born, she is nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media for "Shallow." Independently, her song, "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)," received a nomination in the Best Pop Solo Performance category.

O: Oscar

In 2016, the entertainer received her first-ever Academy Award nomination. Her song, "Til It Happens to You," from the documentary The Hunting Ground, earned a nod in the Best Original Song category. While she didn't take home the little gold man, Gaga has a better chance at becoming an Oscar winner in the same category during this year's ceremony, considering "Shallow" is the clear frontrunner. She also was nominated for Best Actress, doubling her odds for an Oscar win.

"Such an honour to be nominated for an Oscar," co-writer Mark Ronson said in a statement. "And it makes it even more special to be nominated as part of this incredible film where the music is so powerful and emotional. Bradley Cooper got right what is nearly impossible in film, to show inside the creative process and make it feel honest and believable. And Lady Gaga’s empowers that vision in the most beautiful and compelling way."

T: Tony

This is the only major award in which Gaga has yet to receive a nomination. However, she has expressed interest in one day taking the Broadway stage.

"I'd love that, yeah," she told Lin-Manual Miranda during Variety's Actors on Actors in 2018. "That was my dream. I think I've seen Rent probably 30 times…I love Broadway. I would absolutely love to do Broadway…You know why I know I could do it because for many years record executives told me I was 'too theater.'"

Will Gaga win her first Oscar this year?

Find out when the 91st Annual Academy Awards air on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

