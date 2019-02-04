Nearly all of the nominees for this year's Oscars gathered together on Monday for a celebratory luncheon, hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and almost all of those honored at this year's show commemorated the occasion with a star-studded group photo.

The multitude of actors, actresses, filmmakers, producers and Hollywood creatives stood shoulder to shoulder in a semicircle around a massive Oscar statue for the beaming pic, which the Academy proudly shared to Twitter.

"Meet the 91st #Oscars #OscarsLunch," the Academy captioned the fun snapshot.

Among those who posed for the impressive pic were performers Glenn Close, Lady Gaga, Melissa McCarthy, Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Bradley Cooper, Willem Dafoe, Amy Adams, Mahershala Ali, Richard E. Grant, Regina King, Sam Rockwell, and Rachel Weisz and Viggo Mortensen, among many others.

Gaga's ethereal, almost angelic appearance in the photo seemed to stand out for some fans, as well as Malek's almost mischievous grin.

The incredible magnificent @ItsRamiMalek 👏❤️🙏

👑 king of perfection 👑 pic.twitter.com/CxVUEGf0hQ — Rami Malek 👏 deserve 👑Oscar (@dodleee6doo) February 5, 2019

Unfortunately, not all the nominees were able to attend the celebratory luncheon. Some of the notable stars missing from this year's class photo include Olivia Coleman, Adam Driver and Emma Stone.

The 91st Oscars air Sunday, Feb. 24, live on ABC.

