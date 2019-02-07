Don't expect Irina Shayk to tell all when it comes to her relationship with Bradley Cooper.

The Russian supermodel and the A Star Is Born director are known for being notoriously private about their personal life -- and she makes sure they keep it that way.

“I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great, but I think it’s all about personal choice," Shayk, 33, says in a new interview with Glamour UK published on Thursday. "Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.”

The Victoria's Secret model and Cooper, 44, have been together since 2015, and share 1-year-old daughter Lea, whom they also keep out of the public eye. One thing that Shayk's not shy about showing off is her fit body and sexy side.

“In this modern world, in the 21st century, I really believe that if you have a baby, it doesn’t mean that you have to wear a longer dress,” Shayk says about changing your style post-baby. “One of my friends said, ‘Oh, you just posted a sexy picture. You’re a mum now!’ And I just said, ‘So what!’

“I think it’s really about who you are, who you wanna be and I really feel you just have to stick to your thing. I don’t believe anyone should have to change just because you’re a mother! No, I’m still me!" she states.

Cooper, on his end, also keeps family talk to a minimum. The actor, however, did express during an interview with NPR in September that having a baby is "a miracle."

"I guess having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I've always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present," he told the outlet.

The Oscar nominee also told ET last month at the Palm Springs International Film Festival that "everything is different when you're a dad."

