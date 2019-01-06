Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk make one fabulous pair!

The couple could not have looked more in love while on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday. The A Star Is Born director and actor, who is nominated for two Globes at the awards ceremony, looked dapper in an all-white custom Gucci tuxedo with black shoes and bow tie and an IWC watch.

His lovely lady looked picture perfect in a curve-hugging gold Atelier Versace number that featured a thigh-high slit. Her brown locks were perfectly straight and in a simple bob. The two smiled and laughed as they posed for pics.

ET previously spoke with Cooper during the A Star Is Born press tour, where he opened up about working with co-star Lady Gaga. The duo is set to present at the awards ceremony.

For more on Cooper's A Star Is Born journey, watch below.

