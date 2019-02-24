The making of A Star Is Born was a family affair for Bradley Cooper -- and it still was when he showed up to the 2019 Oscars on Sunday.

The actor-director looked dapper in a tuxedo when he hit the red carpet with his mother, Gloria Campano, on one arm and his girlfriend, Irina Shayk, on the other. "They’re all right here," he told ET of his dates. "My mom’s here, Irina’s here. My mother’s a wreck. She’s so nervous."

A Star Is Born is up for eight Oscars, including Best Picture and a Best Actor nomination for Cooper. The 44-year-old filmmaker joked that while the film's soundtrack has become a runaway hit, he's not so sure his 1-year-old daughter, Lea, will appreciate it as much.

Cooper told ET's Kevin Frazier and Nancy O'Dell on the Oscars red carpet that not only did he sing the movie's songs to his little girl, she was very close to the editing process.

"First of all, we edited the movie below her room so she was inundated with noise for the first six months of her life," he quipped. "She [may] never want to hear that soundtrack for the rest of her life. Enough!"

That being said, Cooper has a musical home and sings lullabies to his little girl. "We sing a lot," he shared. "She loves to sing."

As for his and Lady Gaga's performance at the Oscars, Cooper did not appear to be nervous.

"I’m excited. I feel really good. We worked really hard all week and I just want to make sure we give people what they want," he said ahead of hitting the stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre with his co-star. "It was a great collaboration."

When ET spoke with Gaga on the red carpet, she too agreed that Cooper wasn't stressing their performance. "Bradley's chillin'," she mused.

"It’s like the thing you dream about when you’re a kid," Cooper said of being at the Oscars for his movie. "The fact that you could actually tell a story, get a group of people together and then make it and then have it be received the way it has, I mean, it doesn’t get better than that."

