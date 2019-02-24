Oscars

Oscars 2019: The Complete Winners List

By ETonline Staff
It's all led up to this.

The 91st Academy Awards brought together Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars under one roof -- the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood and Highland Center -- to hand out a bunch of little gold men and crown a new class of Oscar winners.

The ceremony -- which went without a host for the first time in 20 years -- enlisted a who's who of A-listers to announce each category: From Chris Evans to Jennifer Lopez, Helen Mirren to Tina Fey, and so many more. The Favourite and Roma were this year's most-nominated films, but in the end, only one movie can be named Best Picture. See the winners, in bold, below.

This post will be updated as winners are announced.

BEST PICTURE

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice

BEST DIRECTOR

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

BEST ACTRESS

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Favourite - Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
First Reformed - Paul Schrader
Green Book - Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
Roma - Alfonso Cuaron
Vice - Adam McKay

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Joel Coen & Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman - Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee
Can You Ever Forgive Me? - Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk - Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born - Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

BEST DOCUMENTARY - SHORT SUBJECT

Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Black Panther - Ludwig Goransson
BlacKkKlansman - Terence Blanchard
If Beale Street Could Talk - Nicholas Britell
Isle of Dogs - Alexandre Desplat
Mary Poppins Returns - Marc Shaiman

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"All the Stars" from Black Panther - Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Anthony Tiffith, and Solana Rowe
"I'll Fight" from RBG - Diane Warren
"The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns - Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman
"Shallow" from A Star Is Born - Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt
"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

BEST SOUND EDITING

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma

BEST SOUND MIXING

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

BEST FILM EDITING

BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story

