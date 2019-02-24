Oscars 2019 Live Updates: Mahershala Ali, 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Earn Big Wins
Hollywood's biggest night is finally here, and after a bit of a bumpy road, the Academy is ready to award some lucky winners with their very own little gold man.
Awards season caps off with the star-studded show, live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, which will go hostless for the first time in 20 years. It's set to be the most unpredictable Academy Awards in recent memory, full of big wins (The Favourite and Roma are the most-nominated films of the year), big performances (including Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's live debut of "Shallow," plus a number by Queen), and a surprise or two, we're sure.
Buckle up for the Academy's best attempt at a three-hour show, and follow along with our minute-by-minute breakdown of the 91st Annual Academy Awards:
Mahershala Ali Wins Best Supporting Actor6:26 PM:
Daniel Craig and Charlize Theron presented the award to the Green Book actor -- his second in three years -- for his role as music pioneer Dr. Don Shirley. “Trying to capture Dr. Shirley’s essence pushed me to my ends, which is a reflection of the person he was and the life that he lived,” Ali noted, before thanking co-star Viggo Mortensen and director Peter Farrelly for their collaborative work on the film and dedicating the award to his grandmother.
'Bohemian Rhapsody' Wins Best Film Editing6:20 PM:
Michael Keaton presented the award for editing -- which he winkingly admitted can make a performance a whole lot better, "trust me!" -- to Bohemian Rhapsody. "He just asked if I would like this," editor John Ottman held up the enveloped with his name on it. "I said my mom would love it. She's 85." As he ran through his list of people to thank, he laughed, "I'm looking at Rami looking at me [like], 'Better thank me!'"
Trevor Noah Sneaks in a Savage Shot at Mel Gibson6:17 PM:
The Daily Show host introduced Best Picture nominee Black Panther by noting that people around the world love approaching him and saying the film’s catchphrase, and took a pointed shot in the process. "Mel Gibson came up to me backstage and said 'Wakanda forever,'” Noah said. “He said another word after that, but the 'Wakanda forever' part was nice."
Bette Midler Is Practically Perfect in Every Way Singing 'Mary Poppins Returns'6:11 PM:
Keegan-Michael Key showed us his best Mary Poppins, descending from the ceiling with an umbrella to introduced "The Divine Miss M" for a performance of the nominated song from Mary Poppins Returns. Bette Midler, with Marc Shaiman on the piano, took over for Emily Blunt singing "The Place Where the Lost Things Go" and it was, in fact, divine, ending with a rousing standing ovation from the audience.
'Roma' Wins Best Foreign Language Film6:08 PM:
Angela Bassett and Javier Bardem presented this award, noting, “it is truly fitting that this year, foreign language films are recognized in not only this category, but in almost every category.” Director Alfonso Cuarón accepted his second award of the night, marking the first time a Mexican film has won the category. Cuarón once again thanked his cast and his children, noting the inspiration he drew as a child from "foreign" films like Citizen Kane, Jaws and more. “We are all part of the same ocean,” he noted.
'Bohemian Rhapsody' Wins Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing6:00 PM:
James McAvoy and Danai Gurira presented the sound editing award to John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone followed by sound mixers Paul Massey Tim Cavagin and John Casali, both for the Queen biopic. "This truly is an honor, especially in a category with so many amazing sounding films," Warhurst marveled as the team took the stage -- though all of the winners notably left out the film's disgraced director, Bryan Singer. “We got to work with Queen for our day job, which was an honor.”
Serena Williams Casts Her Vote for 'A Star Is Born'5:55 PM:
The tennis star took the stage in a stunning garnet gown to introduce Best Picture nominee A Star Is Born. "Having the dream is easy, making it come true is hard," Williams said of the film's message that most resonated with her. "There’s the rush of fame, the pressure of success and the heartache that comes with sacrificing love for career or career for love."
Jennifer Hudson Delivers a Powerful Performance of “I’ll Fight”5:49 PM:
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke introduced the song from RBG, noting that "Khaleesi has nothing on” its subject, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She also offered use of her dragons anytime the celebrated justice wants -- “Just ring me!” -- before Hudson took the stage.
In a stunning tuxedo ensemble with a flowing white train, she sang the first Best Original Song nominee of the night, "I'll Fight." Images of Ginsburg and civil rights protests were projected on the wall behind her during the powerful performance, which garnered an effusive round of applause from songwriter Diane Warren.
Alfonso Cuarón, 'Roma' Win Best Cinematography5:45 PM:
Tyler Perry presented the award for Best Cinematography not during a commercial break, but during the actual telecast -- "thank you, Academy" -- to Alfonso Cuarón, the first director to win in this category. Cuarón began by thanking his leading ladies, went on to thank his cinematography idol, Emmanuel "Chivo" Lubezki, and concluded with a shoutout to his children, Olmo and Tess, and to Mexico: "Besos!"
'Black Panther' Wins Best Production Design, Makes History5:43 PM:
Jennifer Lopez and Chris Evans presented the award to Hannah Beachler -- the first-ever African-American production designer to even be nominated in the category -- and set decorator Jay Hart, who created the world of the celebrated Marvel epic. Beachler and Black Panther costume designer Ruth Carter are the second and third black women to ever win an Oscar in a category outside of Actress and Supporting Actress. "I stand here stronger than I was yesterday,” Beachler said in her emotional speech. “I stand here with agency and self worth because of Ryan Coogler...I am stronger because of Marvel, who gave me the opportunity to do my best."
'Black Panther' Wins Best Costume Design, Melissa McCarthy and Brian Tyree Henry Win Most Committed Presenters5:32 PM:
McCarthy and Henry stole the show 29 minutes in, doing their best The Favourite-Mary Poppins mashup drag and introducing the category via a stuffed bunny. It got even better from there: Ruth E. Carter won her first Oscar for dressing the men and women of Wakanda. "I got it! This has been a long time coming," Carter said. "Spike Lee, thank you for my start. I hope this makes you proud," she continued as Lee stood up to salute her from the audience
'Vice' Wins Best Makeup and Hairstyling5:28 PM:
Eighth Grade star Elsie Fisher and Beale Street’s Stephan James presented the award to Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe, and Patricia Dehaney, who helped transform Vice's cast into real-life politicians Dick Cheney, George W. Bush and more. "Christian Bale, you’re fantastic, you’re so great to work with and create with," Cannom said of their leading man, while Biscoe thanked Best Actress nominee Amy Adams for "bringing us some joy."
'Free Solo' Wins Best Documentary Feature5:19 PM:
Jason Momoa and Helen Mirren presented the documentary award to Free Solo, which chronicles Alex Honnold's historic El Capitan climb. Directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin accepted the award and earned the first bleeping of the night when Chin exclaimed, "Oh, sh-t!" Vasarhelyi went on to celebrate Honnold ("This movie would have been boring without you!") and National Geographic for believing in the vision of "women and people of color -- we only make films better."
Regina King Wins Best Supporting Actress5:13 PM:
The always-chivalrous Chris Evans lent a hand to the If Beale Street Could Talk star as she took the stage to accept her first-ever Oscar. The clearly emotional King said, "To be standing here, representing one of the greatest artists of our time, James Baldwin, is a little surreal." As she teared up, she looked to her mom, "Mom, I love you so much. Thank you for teaching me God always has been leaning in my direction."
Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Tina Fey Are the Best Non-Host Hosts5:10 PM:
Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler made us all wish they were this year’s hosts when they opened the “one millionth Academy Awards” by riffing on each of the year’s nominated films. “Buster Scruggs? I hardly know her!” Fey quipped, while both Rudolph and Poehler tried their hand at Lady Gaga’s epic “Shallow” riff from A Star Is Born.
Queen for a Night5:04 PM:
With Adam Lambert standing in for late frontman Freddie Mercury, Queen opened the Oscars with a performance of "We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions" for an audience, and the stars were thoroughly rocked: Nominees like Glenn Close, Amy Adams and Lady Gaga were all spotted singing along to the hits during the rollicking performance.
Introducing (Soon-to-Be) Academy Award Winner Lady Gaga4:45 PM:
"I haven't really been able to fully process that," Gaga told ET when asked how she feels about the fact that she could walk away tonight an Oscar winner. "It's been my dream since I was a little girl to even be able to work as an actress." As for her impending performance with Bradley Cooper and any pre-show nerves he may have, she exclaimed, "Oh, Bradley's chillin'!"
And the Oscars for Cutest Couple Goes to...4:30 PM:
Adorable duos were all over the Oscars' red carpet, from Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett to Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, who coordinated their looks in pastel pink ensembles. "Of course!" Bonet told ET of whether she's been enjoying watching Momoa soak up the love for Aquaman. "You don't see too many brown superheroes."
Best Actress With the Best Snacks4:15 PM:
"Don't look under the cape guys there's a rotisserie going on back there," Melissa McCarthy joked to ET, in reference to the now-infamous sub sandwiches she packed for the Globes. The Best Actress nominee donned a Brandon Maxwell ensemble for the evening and, while there isn't actually poultry hidden under her cape, she did say, "I feel like it's just superhero enough that it's creating a radius."
Favourite Fellas4:00 PM:
After attending a pre-Oscars bash with girlfriend Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn opted to walk the Oscars carpet with his The Favourite co-star Nicholas Hoult. Both were dressed-down for the stag night -- at least compared to their lavish garb in the Best Picture nominee -- with Hoult in an all-black suit and Alwyn in a more traditional tux. Keep your eyes peeled for the after-parties, however, where Swift may still make an appearance.
Pretty in Pink3:50 PM:
The night's early fashion trends included metallic looks (from the likes of Awkwafina and Glenn Close) and plenty of pink: Black Panther's Angela Bassett and Green Book's Linda Cardellini all stunned in the rosy hue, while presenters Gemma Chan, Maya Rudolph and Kacey Musgraves -- fresh off her Album of the Year win at the GRAMMYs -- also donned pastel pink ensembles.
Yalitza's First Oscars3:35 PM:
First-time nominee Yalitza Aparicio walked the Oscars carpet with her mother, celebrating a whirlwind year in which the Roma actress has received critical acclaim for her very first acting role. "I feel amazing," Aparicio told ET’s Kevin Frazier and Nancy O’Dell, via a translator. "I realize that being a teacher and being an actress can actually be quite similar. We can teach the world through this presentation and this film."
Strike a Post3:15 PM:
The red carpet is officially open, and Pose star Billy Porter set the fashion bar high in a velvet tuxedo gown by Christian Siriano. Feast your eyes on all of the Oscars looks in ET’s arrivals gallery and check back throughout the night to see which stars made our Best Dressed list!
