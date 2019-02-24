Hollywood's biggest night is finally here, and after a bit of a bumpy road, the Academy is ready to award some lucky winners with their very own little gold man.

Awards season caps off with the star-studded show, live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, which will go hostless for the first time in 20 years. It's set to be the most unpredictable Academy Awards in recent memory, full of big wins (The Favourite and Roma are the most-nominated films of the year), big performances (including Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's live debut of "Shallow," plus a number by Queen), and a surprise or two, we're sure.

Buckle up for the Academy's best attempt at a three-hour show, and follow along with our minute-by-minute breakdown of the 91st Annual Academy Awards:

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Photo by Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Photos by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images / Mark Ralston/AFP / Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

RELATED CONTENT:

Oscars 2019: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Oscar Predictions 2019: Who Will Win in Every Category

Oscars 2019: How the Stars Are Getting Ready for Hollywood’s Biggest Night

Related Gallery