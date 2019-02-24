Oscars 2019: 14 Things You Didn't See on TV

Another Academy Awards ceremony has drawn to a close, but plenty of things happened during Hollywood's biggest night that were not part of the broadcast!



Sure, you saw Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's unforgettable "Shallow" performance, and you were most certainly charmed by Olivia Colman's speech when she took home her very first Oscar.



However, did you see Jennifer Hudson’s grand entrance into the Dolby Theatre? Can you guess which actress kicked off her heels before the cameras started rolling? We’ve got all that and more in our breakdown of the moments fans watching at home missed!

8:05 p.m.: After winning the Best Actress Oscar, Olivia Colman stops to speak with Lady Gaga, whom she beat out in the category. The pair even hold hands as they chat.

7:45 p.m.: Fans go nuts for Netflix star and author Marie Kondo. “Omg, look at her walk!” one fan is overheard saying. “She’s so elegant! Omg, she floats!” She graciously poses with fans for selfies.

7:20 p.m.:Green Book screenwriter Nick Vallelonga is greeted by Lady Gaga during a commercial break.

7:15 p.m.: Lady Gaga is spied assisting Bohemian Rhapsody actor Rami Malek in straightening his tie during a commercial break before his big Best Actor win.

7:10 p.m.: After their moving duet, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper return to their seats during the commercial break. That's when they receive a standing ovation from their peers.

6:27 p.m.: Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan pulls out chocolate chip cookies to snack on.

Something major just happened. After “Shallow” perf, @ladygaga & Bradley Cooper exited stage for commercial break. During break, they came back to their seats from stage then audience gave them another standing o. I’ve never seen that happen for any performers. Cue embrace#Oscars pic.twitter.com/k9wNh66tn1 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 25, 2019

6:11 p.m.:Allison Janney is in the lounge glued to a flat-screen TV watching Bette Midler perform. At one point, she tilts her head to the left and starts smiling as she watches.



5:47 p.m.: It takes four handlers to help Jennifer Hudson with her massive train as she makes her way on stage to perform.



4:57 p.m.:Amy Adams stands during a commercial break and congratulates Regina King’s mother after losing to her daughter in the Best Supporting Actress category.

This is very cool: Amy Adams got out of her seat to go over and congratulate Regina King’s mother with a hug after she lost to Regina for best supporting actress. They shared a moment and held hands #Oscarspic.twitter.com/n6COXmYwvu — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 25, 2019

5:21 p.m.: At the first commercial break, The Favourite co-stars Emma Stone and Olivia Colman rush to the bathroom with arms around each other.



4:55 p.m.: Lady Gaga is one of the last to enter the theater. She rolls in with an entourage and security in tow. “She was very kind to everyone as she walked in,” an eyewitness tells ET.



4:54 p.m.: Bradley Cooper holds hands with his ladylove, Irina Shayk, as the leading man chats with celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, who gushes about how big a fan he is of the actor.

4:06 p.m.: The world’s wealthiest man, Jeff Bezos, is in attendance. He makes his way into the Dolby Theatre solo, followed by an assistant. He quickly heads to the bar and orders a vodka soda.



3:55 p.m.:Black-ish actress Jenifer Lewis ditches her heels before the show even starts! She is seen barefoot, holding her shoes in her right hand. When another guest asks, “Jenifer, ditching your shoes already?” Lewis replies, “F**k the shoes!”

