All hail the queen.

Olivia Colman won Best Actress during Sunday's Academy Awards for her performance as Queen Anne in The Favourite, and she was visibly stunned as she took to the stage to give her acceptance speech.

"It's genuinely quite stressful," Colman began. "This is hilarious. I have to thank lots of people. If, by the way, I forget anybody, I'm going to find you later and give you a massive snog."

After thanking her "best director" and "the two loveliest women in the world to fall in love with," co-stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, she praised her fellow nominees: "Glenn Close, you've been my idol for so long, and this is not how I wanted it to be. I think you're amazing. I love you very much," Colman told The Wife star, who was expected to win the award, as Close laughed from her seat.

"My mum and my dad. Well, you know," she added as she teared up. "And my kids are at home and watching. Well, if you're not, then kind of well done, but I sort of hope you are. This is not going to happen again! And any little girl who's practicing their speech on the tele, you never know! I used to work as a cleaner and I loved that job, but I did spend quite a lot of time imagining this."

"Thank you so much," Colman wrapped up her speech and, seemingly at a loss for words ended by blowing a kiss and exclaiming, "Ahhh, Lady Gaga!"

The prize was presented by last year's winner in this category, Frances McDormand, and last year's Best Supporting Actor, Sam Rockwell. This year's nominees also included Yalitza Aparicio (Roma) and Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?).

The Favourite was tied for most-nominated film of the year, with 10 nominations in total, including Best Picture, Colman's first-ever Oscar nomination and Best Supporting Actress nominations for her co-stars and "her b**ches," Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

Colman previously won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, the BAFTA Award and, with Stone and Weisz, the Best Ensemble Performance at the Gotham Awards. She will next be seen playing another queen, Queen Elizabeth, in the upcoming season of The Crown. Watch out, Emmys.

