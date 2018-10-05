Olivia Colman is looking pretty regal.

The actress channeled Queen Elizabeth II while filming scenes forThe Crown in Wales on Thursday, and we've got to say, she looks pretty spot-on.

Colman perfectly mimicked the long-reigning monarch's look as she shot scenes recreating the queen's 1966 trip following the Aberfan disaster in 1966. Tragedy occurred when a colliery waste tip collapsed and killed 116 children and 28 adults.

The actress appeared somber on set as she mourned victims in the scene, wearing a red coat with a fur trim and matching hat nearly identical to an ensemble the queen wore in the '60s.

The Crown released the first photo of Colman in character as Queen Elizabeth in July, months after the actress was confirmed to take over the part from Claire Foy.

“I’ve known for a really long time and I’ve been excited for a really long time,” Foy told ET of Colman stepping into the role. “We’ve spoken and I just think she’s just the most extraordinary actress. And she’s also an incredibly wonderful human being, so I just think it’s great. I think it’s amazing. I can’t wait to see what she’s done with it. The part’s not mine. It never was. It goes on and lives on and so I just can’t think of anyone better.”

