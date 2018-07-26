'The Crown' Casts Its Prince Charles for Season 3

The Crown has found its new Prince Charles!

Josh O'Connor, who starred in 2017's God's Own Country, and had roles in Cinderella in 2015 and Peaky Blinders in 2014, has won the role of Queen Elizabeth II's first son, and heir to the throne.

"I am thrilled to be joining the firm for the next installment of The Crown. Seasons 3 and 4 will follow some of the most turbulent events in the Prince of Wales' life and our national story and I'm excited to be bringing to life this man in the midst of it all," O'Connor, 28, said in a statement. "I'm very aware it's a formidably talented family to be joining, but reliably informed I have the ears for the part and will fit right in."

Also joining the cast are Erin Doherty as Princess Anne and Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother. Each season of The Crown has covered roughly a decade for the characters, with the end of season two marking a complete recast of the roles. Claire Foy's Queen Elizabeth will be played by Olivia Coleman for seasons three and four, while Tobias Menzies will be taking over the part of Prince Philip from Matt Smith.

Helena Bonham Carter has replaced Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret and Ben Daniels will play Lord Snowdon, taking the role from Matthew Goode.

Season three of The Crown started filming earlier this month, with Netflix releasing several stunning photographs of the new cast in character. See more in the video below.

