Helena Bonham Carter Confirmed to Play Princess Margaret in 'The Crown'

Season three of The Crown is already shaping up to be a good one!

After nearly six months of speculation, Netflix finally confirmed via Twitter on Thursday that Helena Bonham Carter will portray the role of Princess Margaret in the upcoming third season.

"I'm not sure which I'm more terrified about -- doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby," the 51-year-old actress shared in a statement, referencing Kirby's take on the late Countess of Snowdon in the first two seasons. "The only thing I can guarantee is that I'll be shorter than Vanessa."

Helena Bonham Carter will play Princess Margaret in The Crown Season Three. pic.twitter.com/Rf5EAckD3c — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) May 3, 2018

The streaming service also tweeted about two previously announced roles, Tobias Menzies taking over as Prince Philip from Matt Smith and Olivia Colman filling Claire Foy's shoes as Queen Elizabeth II, while also adding Jason Watkins to the cast as Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

"I am delighted to become part of this exceptional show," Watkins said in a statement. "Harold Wilson is a significant and fascinating character in our history. So looking forward to bringing him to life, through a decade that transformed us culturally and politically. And excited to be working so closely with Olivia and the whole team."

Jason Watkins will play Prime Minister Harold Wilson in The Crown Season Three. pic.twitter.com/TtpKkfnbuk — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) May 3, 2018

Seasons one and two of The Crown are streaming now on Netflix.

As we patiently wait for the third season, expected sometime in 2019, watch the video below to hear what Foy and Smith had to say about Bonham Carter when ET asked them about her then-potential role in the series back in January.

RELATED CONTENT:

Olivia Colman Replaces Claire Foy in 'The Crown' Season 3 and 4

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Watch 'The Crown' Together (Exclusive)

Vanessa Kirby Might Have Just Confirmed That Helena Bonham Carter Will Replace Her on 'The Crown'

Related Gallery