Olivia Colman Is Queen Elizabeth in First Look at 'The Crown' Season 3

Queen Elizabeth 2.0!

By now it’s no secret that Olivia Colman will be replacing Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown, but early Monday morning, the series released its first image of the 44-year-old actress as Her Royal Highness.

The show’s official Twitter handle simply captioned the photo, “Patience.”

Well, after this image of the Queen sitting in a pink suit, sipping on tea at the breakfast table, we certainly have no patience!

The Netflix series has already won two Golden Globes and three Emmys with Foy at the helm, with Colman’s season set to premiere in 2019.

ET’s Carly Steel caught up with Foy last October to ask her about the casting.

“I’ve known for a really long time and I’ve been excited for a really long time,” Foy said of Colman stepping into the role of Queen. “We’ve spoken and I just think she’s just the most extraordinary actress. And she’s also an incredibly wonderful human being, so I just think it’s great. I think it’s amazing. I can’t wait to see what she’s done with it. The part’s not mine. It never was. It goes on and lives on and so I just can’t think of anyone better.”

As for her final season on the show, Foy had no regrets.

“It wasn’t bittersweet really. I just, knowing that we were only going to do two series just meant that we just enjoyed every single moment, really,” she told ET at the time. “That was the beauty of it that we never took it for granted.”

