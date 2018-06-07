'The Crown' Star Claire Foy Looks Unrecognizable in 'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' Sequel

Claire Foy is again playing a badass in her upcoming film, The Girl in the Spider's Web, but not like we've ever seen her before.

The 34-year-old British actress, who played the formidable young Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, is taking over the role of hacker Lisbeth Salander (originated by Rooney Mara) in the U.S. film follow-up to The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. The film, actually based on the fourth novel in Stieg Larsson's Swedish series, follows Salander and journalist Mikal Blomkvist (played this time around by Borg vs McEnroe star Sverrir Gudnason) as they try to untangle a web of cybercriminals, espionage and corrupt government officials.

In the trailer, released on Thursday, Foy is nearly unrecognizable as the leather-clad Salander, with a jet-black punk rock pixie cut and white war paint over her eyes as she exacts some vigilante justice on a man who abuses women. Salander then tangles with a mysterious woman from her past.

Foy is best known for her role on The Crown, a role that led to a very public discussion over the gender pay gap in in Hollywood when it was revealed that, despite her titular role, she was paid less than co-star Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip. Ultimately, Netflix acknowledged their error and cut Foy a check for back pay.

The Girl in the Spider's Web hits theaters Nov. 9.

For a look at new casting on The Crown's upcoming seasons, watch the video below.

