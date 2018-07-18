First Look at Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret in 'The Crown'

After much anticipation, fans of The Crown are getting a glimpse at the new Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones!

On Wednesday morning, the Netflix series released two new images from the upcoming season -- this time of Queen Elizabeth II's sister and her husband!

In the first image, Helena Bonham Carter channels Princess Margaret while staring at a cigarette in its holder as the blurry figure of a man in a suit is seen in the backdrop. Carter -- who’s replacing Vanessa Kirby in the role -- is seen sporting a brown coat, a blue hair piece and perfectly winged eyeliner in the image, which is simply captioned: "Hope."

As for actor Ben Daniels, who is taking on the role Margaret’s husband, photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, he is seen behind a camera in the first look at his character. In the close-up image, Antony -- who was portrayed by Matthew Goode in the first two seasons of The Crown -- is adjusting the lens of his camera while his piercing eyes are on full display. “Hurt,” reads the caption.

The newly released images come just days after The Crown debuted the first photo of the new Queen Elizabeth II, Olivia Colman, who took over the role after Claire Foy. “Patience,” read the caption alongside an image of Colman as the Queen, sipping tea.

ET’s Carly Steel caught up with Foy last October to ask her about the casting for the show’s third season, which will return in 2019 and pick up where its second season left off.

“I’ve known for a really long time and I’ve been excited for a really long time,” Foy said of Colman stepping into the role. “We’ve spoken and I just think she’s just the most extraordinary actress. And she’s also an incredibly wonderful human being, so I just think it’s great. I think it’s amazing. I can’t wait to see what she’s done with it. The part’s not mine. It never was. It goes on and lives on and so I just can’t think of anyone better.”

As fans patiently wait for the third season, expected sometime in 2019, watch the video below to hear what Foy and Matt Smith -- who portrayed Prince Philip in the first two seasons -- had to say about Bonham Carter when ET asked them about her then-potential role in the series back in January.

