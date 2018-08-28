‘The Crown’ Releases First Look of Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip

Is anyone else having creepy Captain Jonathan Randall flashbacks?

Outlander villain Tobias Menzies is taking on the role of Prince Philip for The Crown’s third and fourth seasons. On Tuesday morning, the Netflix series’ official Twitter account shared the first photo of the 44-year-old British actor in the role.

In the shot, Prince Philip is dressed to the nines in a tuxedo with his many military awards pinned to his chest. He appears to be looking out the window at Buckingham Palace with a small smile on his face.

The caption for the image simply reads, “Ambition.”

Menzies made a name for himself on Outlander performing ghastly deeds, so there's no telling what trouble he'll get up to as Prince Philip.

The show has already teased the new set of stars, first posting an image of actress Olivia Coleman as Queen Elizabeth with the caption, “Patience.” They then showed Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, writing, “Hope.”

They also featured actor Ben Daniels as Princess Margaret’s husband, Anthony Armstrong-Jones, writing, “Hurt.”

An official release date for the third season of the hit royal drama has not been announced yet, though it is believed that the series will be back in 2019.

Actor Matt Smith, who portrayed Prince Philip on the early seasons of The Crown, recently opened up about handing the baton over to Menzies during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“I said a few things to him,” Smith admitted. “I told him a good book to read by Philip Eade called Young Prince Philip, which is very good. You know how it’s like, you can’t offer up too much. But I just said, ‘God, make sure they pay you enough and make sure it’s even.”

The series became apart of a controversy last year after it was discovered that Smith was paid more than actress Claire Foy, despite the fact that she played Queen Elizabeth.

For more from the cast, watch the clip below:

