Mike Myers and Dana Carvey had viewers feeling nostalgic when they reunited onstage at the 2019 Oscars.

The Wayne's World co-stars came together to introduce Bohemian Rhapsody as a Best Picture nominee, fitting given the iconic Wayne's World scene of their characters, Wayne and Garth, rocking out to the legendary Queen track in their car.

The two reprised their 1992 characters, with the audience -- including Tina Fey and Emma Stone -- clearly loving it when cameras panned to the crowd for reaction.

... We're not worthy!!!

ET spoke to Myers on the red carpet, where he teased their reunion.

"We’re going to do some stuff that’s going to be on a teleprompter, but it’s fun," he said. "We had a great rehearsal yesterday. He’s just a great comedian. It’s fun."

He also talked about being part of Bohemian Rhapsody, praising Rami Malek, who plays Freddie Mercury.

"I just love this movie," he said. "Rami is fantastic. The message of declaring yourself and who you’re going to be. I have people coming up to me just crying and saying how much they love the movie so I’m thrilled to be part of it."

ET also spoke to Malek on the red carpet, where he gushed about his co-star and real-life girlfriend, Lucy Boynton. Watch the video below for more:

