It was date night at the Oscars for Rami Malek.

The Bohemian Rhapsody star, a frontrunner to win Best Actor for his portrayal of Queen singer Freddie Mercury, and his gorgeous co-star girlfriend, Lucy Boynton, walked the red carpet on Sunday, proudly celebrating Hollywood's biggest night by posing together for the cameras.

Malek looked dapper in a black tux from YSL by Anthony Vaccarello with a Cartier watch and cufflinks.

Getty Images

When ET's Nancy O'Dell asked Malek, 37, about his new romance with Boynton, who has been by his side all awards season, and said that he had already won, Boynton blushed.

"Now you’re going to make me shy. I’m gonna look away!" Boynton adorably replied.

Malek, though, affirmed his adoration for the 25-year-old actress, who played Mary Austin in the Oscar-nominated film.

"I got to act against one of the most talented, powerful actors I’ve ever got to work with and she’s still on my arm," the Mr. Robot star gushed.

Malek has been collecting every piece of hardware imaginable on his journey to the Academy Awards, and he spoke about the exciting Queen medley opening the show, performed by the surviving members of the band and Adam Lambert.

"Day 1 we had [Queen's] Brian May and Roger Taylor warm up this audience, warm up us up and give us a few songs that everybody knows the words to is gonna make this Oscars a very unprecedented moment for all of us," Malek said.

"Queen and Adam Lambert work phenomenal together," he added. "I’ve seen them five times and I gotta say this, we’re here as a small part of telling Queen’s legacy and it is the greatest honor we could have ever asked for."

See more fabulous red carpet arrivals in the gallery below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Rami Malek: From 'Gilmore Girls' to the Oscars' Best Actor Frontrunner

2019 Oscar Nominees Class Photo: Lady Gaga and Rami Malek Steal the Spotlight

Rami Malek Calls Experience Working With Bryan Singer on 'Bohemian Rhapsody' 'Not Pleasant'

Cram Sesh: The Actors: Christian Bale or Rami Malek - Who Will Win Oscar for Best Actor?

Related Gallery