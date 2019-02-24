Mike Myers Teases New Austin Powers Movie at 2019 Oscars

Could another Austin Powers film be on the way?!



Mike Myers, the ludicrously talented man behind the franchise, was on hand at the 91st Academy Awards, where he spoke with ET’s Nancy O’Dell and Kevin Frazier about a possible return for the shag-a-delic international man of mystery.

“There are,” he answered when asked if talks are underway for another installment in the series. “But I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or nonexistence of such a program should they exist or not exist.”



When pressed, the 55-year-old added, “It’s likely to be from Dr. Evil’s point of view. But again I can neither confirm nor deny such existence. That’s all I’m going to say.”



Myers was on hand to celebrate the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, in which he disappears into the role of Roy Foster, an exec at EMI. When asked if he’s annoyed with roles that hardly resemble him, he stated that that’s one of his favorite things about acting.



“No, that’s the joy. Being able to play other people and do characters -- that’s me happiest,” he responded. “I’m thrilled to be part of it. I just love this movie. Rami [Malek] is fantastic. The message of declaring yourself and who you’re going to be. I have people coming up to me just crying and saying how much they love the movie so I’m thrilled to be part of it.”



Myers is a presenter at the awards show; so is fellow Saturday Night Live alum Dana Carvey, which prompted the question: Is a Wayne’s World reunion in the works?!



“Yes. We’re going to do some stuff that’s going to be on a teleprompter, but it’s fun,” Myers teased. “We had a great rehearsal yesterday. He’s just a great comedian. It’s fun.”



