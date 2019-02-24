Oscars

Emma Stone Turns Heads in Dramatic Copper Dress at 2019 Oscars

By Liz Calvario‍ ‍ ‍
Emma Stone 2019 Oscars
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Emma Stone does not disappoint when it comes to her red carpet fashion. 

The 30-year-old actress turned heads in a beautiful, sculpted gown while arriving at the 2019 Academy Awards red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday. For the special night, Stone opted for a custom copper-and-gold floor-length dress by Louis Vuitton that featured sequins, pearls and beads, as well as dramatic, pointed sleeves. She wore it with custom leather sandals, as well as earrings and a ring from the Louis Vuitton High Jewelry Collection.

Her beauty look was equally striking, consisting of copper eye shadow, bronzer and a nude, glossy lip. Her reddish-brown locks were parted to the side and slicked back in a small ponytail. 

The Oscar winner is presenting during the telecast and is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Favourite. 

Emma Stone 2019 Oscars
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Emma Stone 2019 Oscars
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

People on social media has plenty to say about her Oscars look. While some absolutely loved it, others compared her to a waffle cone and "crisp meat."

For more of ET's Oscars coverage, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kacey Musgraves Is Picture Perfect in Pink Tulle Gown at 2019 Oscars

Awkwafina Looks Fierce in a Lavender Pantsuit on the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

Regina King Is a Real-Life Goddess in White Draped Gown at the 2019 Oscars

Lupita Nyong'o, Angelina Jolie and More Stars' Most Iconic Oscars Fashion Moments

Related Gallery

 