Emma Stone Turns Heads in Dramatic Copper Dress at 2019 Oscars
Emma Stone does not disappoint when it comes to her red carpet fashion.
The 30-year-old actress turned heads in a beautiful, sculpted gown while arriving at the 2019 Academy Awards red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday. For the special night, Stone opted for a custom copper-and-gold floor-length dress by Louis Vuitton that featured sequins, pearls and beads, as well as dramatic, pointed sleeves. She wore it with custom leather sandals, as well as earrings and a ring from the Louis Vuitton High Jewelry Collection.
Her beauty look was equally striking, consisting of copper eye shadow, bronzer and a nude, glossy lip. Her reddish-brown locks were parted to the side and slicked back in a small ponytail.
The Oscar winner is presenting during the telecast and is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Favourite.
People on social media has plenty to say about her Oscars look. While some absolutely loved it, others compared her to a waffle cone and "crisp meat."
For more of ET's Oscars coverage, watch below.
