Regina King is making us speechless!

The actress channeled Grecian goddess vibes in a stunning strapless white gown with draped detail and thigh-high slit that showed off her leg on the 2019 Oscars red carpet. King paired the gorgeous dress with matching pumps, glitzy drop earrings, ring and cuff from Chopard with an effortlessly wavy 'do.

King is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as Sharon Rivers in If Beale Street Could Talk. This is her first Academy Award nomination.

Fans on social media are loving the look and she's even getting comparisons to the Muses in Disney's Hercules.

.@ReginaKing out here lookin like the Muse she always been✨ And THAT’S the gospel truth 🙏🏾🙌🏾 #Oscarspic.twitter.com/YqUfi7CoQ2 — Courtney Thomas (@itsOliviaDope) February 24, 2019

