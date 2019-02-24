Glenn Close's Oscar look is one to remember!

The 71-year-old Best Actress nominee arrived at the 2019 Oscars at the Dolby Theater on Sunday looking stunning in a custom Carolina Herrera gown.

Close, who's nominated for her work in The Wife, relied on the brand's creative director, Wes Gordon, to fashion the bespoke, hand-embroidered, pale gold gown. The dress, which features more than three million glass bugle beads applied to an inner gown corset, was assembled in both New York and Mumbai, India, with the help of more than 40 craftsmen.

Each of the beads were hand stitched in radiating lines that were engineered to match the shape of the pattern in order to create a smooth, continual shape over the seams of the gown.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

ET caught up with the night's frontrunner at the Costume Designers Guild Awards earlier this month and she revealed that she's doing her best to stay zen ahead of this year's Oscars.

"I’m feeling good. Just trying to stay calm,” she admitted. "Trying to think about, you know, the sky, the trees, the grass…"

"It would mean a great deal,” she added of the possibility of winning an award. "It’s the highest honor you can get for what we do, and so that, in itself is… it’s just a great honor.”

Despite how much it would mean for her to walk away with an award, Close added that we'd "all be OK" if she doesn't come out victorious.

Watch the video below for more on the actress:

RELATED CONTENT:

Glenn Close Brings Her Dog on Stage as She Wins Best Actress Independent Spirit Award Ahead of Oscars

Glenn Close, Dakota Johnson & More Best Dressed Stars at 2019 Independent Spirit Awards

Glenn Close Says She’s ‘Trying to Stay Calm’ Ahead of the 2019 Oscars (Exclusive)

Related Gallery