Glenn Close just won her first Film Independent Spirit Award!

The 71-year-old actress took home the Best Actress trophy for her performance in The Wife at the 2019 Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on Saturday. Presented by Roma star Yalitza Aparicio and Javier Bardem, Close -- looking dazzling in a purple suit -- took the stage along with her adorable dog, Pip.

"I am so honored to be here. What's better than that?" she asked as Pip stole the spotlight by rolling around on the platform. "I am so honored to be here with all the women in this category. A lot of this have been in this awards season and...it's really, really, ever about the work. No matter what you're wearing, no matter what red carpet you walk on, no matter what people say to you -- and it's all been extremely humbling and gratifying -- the fact that we get together and we tell these stories that makes a difference in the world, that is what we do and that is why I am so honored to be in this room with this particular group of people."

She continued by thanking the behind-the-scenes team of The Wife, who "struggled 14 years to get a movie made." Close also gave her daughter, Annie Maude Starke, who played her character's younger self, a sweet shout out. "I am so proud of you and your work is so beautiful," she expressed.

Glenn Close's dog joined her on stage when she won — which is how all awards should be accepted #SpiritAwardspic.twitter.com/MjI4oDRhoZ — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 24, 2019

Close is also up for Best Actress at Sunday's Academy Awards. Aparicio, Melissa McCarthy, Olivia Colman and Lady Gaga are also nominated in the category.

ET spoke with Close at the Costume Designers Guild Awards (she was honored with the Spotlight Award) on Tuesday, about how she was feeling ahead of the Oscars.

"I’m feeling good. Just trying to stay calm,” she admitted. "Trying to think about, you know, the sky, the trees, the grass…"

As for how she would feel about taking home her first Oscar, "It would mean a great deal,” she said. "It’s the highest honor you can get for what we do, and so that, in itself is… it’s just a great honor.”

However, if she does lose out, Close wants her fans not to despair. “Don’t be disappointed if I don’t win!” she mused. "Because we’ll all be OK.”

See more of Close's performance in The Wife, below.

