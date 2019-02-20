Glenn Close is getting zen ahead of the 2019 Academy Awards!

The 71-year-old Wife star is a frontrunner in this year’s Best Actress race after being nominated for seven Oscars in her illustrious career. ET caught up with the legendary star at the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday night at the Beverly Hilton, where she was honored with the Spotlight Award.

"I have kept all my costumes. I have an incredible costume collection,” Close told ET's Desiree Murphy. "It’s housed at Indiana University, and it’s because from the beginning I was fascinated by the craft that I saw in the fitting room and by the collaboration that that represented. So, I can’t tell you what it means for me to be here tonight, honored by the people who have been with me so much.”

As for this weekend’s big show, Close says she’s trying to take it in stride.

"I’m feeling good. Just trying to stay calm,” she admits. "Trying to think about, you know, the sky, the trees, the grass…"

This doesn’t mean that Close doesn’t recognize what this honor could mean for her.

"It would mean a great deal,” she said. "It’s the highest honor you can get for what we do, and so that, in itself is… it’s just a great honor.”

However, if she does lose out, Close wants her fans not to despair.

“Don’t be disappointed if I don’t win!” she mused. "Because we’ll all be OK.”

Close’s biggest competition this Sunday is Lady Gaga, who has been praised for her performance in A Star Is Born. Both Close and Gaga won Critics' Choice Awards for their respective roles. Watch the clip below for more:

