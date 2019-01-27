No bunnies were harmed in the making of the 2019 SAG Awards.

More than 30 years after Fatal Attraction was released, Glenn Close and Michael Douglas reunited during Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards to present Patricia Arquette with her Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries.

"In the 32 years since Fatal Attraction," Douglas began to a round of applause, "and the 25 since these awards began, we've experienced many changes in our craft, in our industry, in the way we relate and in our world."

"The one constant that unites us is the joy of being captivated by a mesmerizing performance," Close said.

On the silver carpet ahead of the show, ET's Keltie Knight asked Close about the possibility of bumping into Douglas during the show, who was nominated for The Kominsky Method. "It is always cool to see my Michael," she replied.

"It was pretty intense. It was fun. I was intimidated by Michael at first," Close recalled of filming Fatal Attraction. "He was so, like, Hollywood, and he knew all the best hotels and all that. When we started working together, we really got on and we really understood each other. And also we were able to risk together."

Close is also a SAG nominee this year, for her performance in The Wife. "What is really special to me about tonight is peer to peer," she told ET. "It's actors nominating and voting for their fellow actors. To me there is nothing better than that."

