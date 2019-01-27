Glenn Close is making us weep!

The veteran performer revealed she's paying tribute to her late grandmother who secretly dreamed of becoming an actress by wearing her ring to the 2019 SAG Awards.

“This here is my grandmother’s wedding ring and she wanted to be an actress and I only knew that after she died,” Glenn told People. “She never would have been allowed to do that. I feel like I’m carrying the women in my family who were wonderful mothers and wives, but could have had more personal expression probably.”

The acclaimed actress paired the sentimental ring with a cream double-breasted suit by Ralph Lauren and Cartier jewels. Close posed with The Kominsky Method's Emily Osment inside the auditorium.

Close is nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role category for her work in The Wife. Her fellow nominees include Lady Gaga, Melissa McCarthy, Olivia Colman and Emily Blunt. Close tied with Gaga in the Best Actress category at the Critics' Choice Awards.

