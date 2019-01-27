Alison Brie Turns Heads in Dramatic Winged Gown at 2019 SAG Awards

Alison Brie knocked it out of the park at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The GLOW leading lady turned heads in a strapless black Miu Miu gown that featured a gorgeous oversized winged bow in the back. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Brie while on the SAG Awards silver carpet, where she shared how much fun she was having wearing the couture creation.

"I'm having so much fun in this Miu Miu dress. Let me show you the back," Brie excitingly said before spinning to show off her look. "I mean whose having more fun than me? My mother said it looks like it strangling me, but I beg to differ!"

The actress accessorized her dramatic look with Platinum by Fred Leighton Art Deco circle earrings with diamonds that are set in platinum, and a cocktail ring with diamonds. Her beauty look consisted of a sleek side updo, light eye shadow with dark eyeliner, bronzer and soft nude lip.

Brie is nominated for two SAG Awards, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for GLOW, as well as Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

"I love coming to the SAG Awards. It feels really special to be nominated, personally, but to also to be nominated as an ensemble," she said. "Our cast is so incredible. We get to represent so many types of women on the show. And that's the magic of this show. It's a true ensemble show. It's such a joy."

As far as updates on the next season, "Well, our characters are in Las Vegas for the new season," she revealed. "Here's a fun update: I'm going to be directing an episode this season. So that is very exciting. I start shooting it on Tuesday."



"I've wanted to do it for a long time but I haven't had the opportunity until GLOW," she continued. "It's another great thing about working on this show and having female showrunners, having females at the top and wanting to foster new female talent. So I told them that was something I wanted to do in our first season and they're giving me the opportunity to do that this year. It will be the first thing I directed and I'm real excited."

