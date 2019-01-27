SAG Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List
And "The Actor" goes to...
As with the Golden Globes before it, the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards will see the biggest stars from the big and small screen gather together to hand out some new hardware. This time, though, it's the nominee's fellow actors picking the winners. (For our complete coverage, tune into ET Live before and after the ceremony!)
Hosted by Will & Grace's Megan Mullally at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in L.A., this SAG Awards ceremony sees some of the year's biggest movies -- A Star Is Born,Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians -- competing for top film awards, while The Americans and This Is Us,Atlanta and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel duke it out on the television side. Here's who came out on top:
FILM
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE
A Star Is Born
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Crazy Rich Asians
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Amy Adams, Vice
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
SAG LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Alan Alda
TELEVISION
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Handmaid's Tale
Ozark
This Is Us
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale
John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES
Atlanta
Barry
GLOW
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Anthony Hopkins, King Lear
Bill Pullman, The Sinner
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Emma Stone, Maniac
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
GLOW
Marvel's Daredevil
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
The Walking Dead
Westworld
