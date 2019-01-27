Awards

SAG Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List

And "The Actor" goes to...

As with the Golden Globes before it, the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards will see the biggest stars from the big and small screen gather together to hand out some new hardware. This time, though, it's the nominee's fellow actors picking the winners. (For our complete coverage, tune into ET Live before and after the ceremony!)

Hosted by Will & Grace's Megan Mullally at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in L.A., this SAG Awards ceremony sees some of the year's biggest movies -- A Star Is Born,Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians -- competing for top film awards, while The Americans and This Is Us,Atlanta and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel duke it out on the television side. Here's who came out on top:

FILM

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

A Star Is Born  
Black Panther  
BlacKkKlansman 
Bohemian Rhapsody  
Crazy Rich Asians

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
  Glenn Close, The Wife  
Olivia Colman, The Favourite  
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
 Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Christian Bale, Vice
  Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
  Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody  
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book 
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Amy Adams, Vice  
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
  Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots
  Emma Stone, The Favourite
  Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, Green Book 
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
 Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman 
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born 
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE

Ant-Man and the Wasp 
Avengers: Infinity War 
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
 Black Panther 
Mission: Impossible – Fallout

SAG LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Alan Alda

TELEVISION

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES

The Americans
  Better Call Saul  
The Handmaid's Tale  
Ozark  
This Is Us

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Julia Garner, Ozark
  Laura Linney, Ozark  
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
  Sandra Oh, Killing Eve  
Robin Wright, House of Cards

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, Ozark 
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us 
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale 
John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan 
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta  
Barry  
GLOW  
The Kominsky Method
  The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
 Alison Brie, GLOW 
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
 Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie 
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method 
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
 Bill Hader, Barry 
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
 Henry Winkler, Barry

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso 
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story 
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal 
Anthony Hopkins, King Lear 
Bill Pullman, The Sinner

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
 Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
 Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects 
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story 
Emma Stone, Maniac

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

GLOW 
Marvel's Daredevil 
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan 
The Walking Dead
 Westworld

