SAG Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List

As with the Golden Globes before it, the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards will see the biggest stars from the big and small screen gather together to hand out some new hardware. This time, though, it's the nominee's fellow actors picking the winners. (For our complete coverage, tune into ET Live before and after the ceremony!)

Hosted by Will & Grace's Megan Mullally at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in L.A., this SAG Awards ceremony sees some of the year's biggest movies -- A Star Is Born,Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians -- competing for top film awards, while The Americans and This Is Us,Atlanta and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel duke it out on the television side. Here's who came out on top:

FILM

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Rich Asians

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Amy Adams, Vice

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

SAG LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Alan Alda

TELEVISION

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid's Tale

Ozark

This Is Us

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Anthony Hopkins, King Lear

Bill Pullman, The Sinner

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Emma Stone, Maniac

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

GLOW

Marvel's Daredevil

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

The Walking Dead

Westworld

