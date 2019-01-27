Sandra Oh has nothing but love for her fellow actors.

The actress took home the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in Killing Eve on Sunday.

"I celebrate my fellow nominees. Beautiful, beautiful work," she began, before thanking her co-stars, creators and crew. She then took a moment to thank specific actors who impacted her life and career.

"I so want to thank my fellow actors. I have felt your support so tremendously in the past years," Oh expressed. "I want to thank Alfre Woodard. In 1997 -- she is never going to remember this. In 1997, she whispered in my ear, 'I'm so proud of you out there. We fight the same fight.' Jamie Foxx in2006 pulled me aside and he said 'keep going.' In 2017, Lena Waithe just embraced me and said, 'You already won. It's in the work. So thank you to my fellow actors. Thank you so much."

“In 1997, [Alfre Woodard] whispered in my ear: ‘I’m so proud of you. We’re fighting the same fight.’” pic.twitter.com/vULsLpUdzY — Kevin O'Keeffe (@kevinpokeeffe) January 28, 2019

The SAG Award winner beat out Julia Garner and Laura Linney for Ozark, Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale and Robin Wright for House of Cards.

Oh has had an incredible awards season so far, becoming the first Asian woman to win the Golden Globe for Best TV Drama Actress in nearly 40 years at this year's ceremony. She also won the Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for the same Killing Eve role.

