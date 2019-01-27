Patricia Arquette did not hold back during her Screen Actors Guild acceptance speech.

The 50-year-old actress took home the 2019 SAG Award in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries category for her role in Escape at Dannemora. Taking the stage to accept the honor, Arquette made sure to thank her fellow nominees, her family and all her co-stars profusely before getting down to business.

First, she called on all fellow actors to keep an eye out for "production companies that are not paying people their overtime and meal penalties." Then, after her SAG/AFTRA business was done, she turned her attention to the White House.

"Thank you to Robert Mueller, and everyone working to make sure that we have sovereignty for the United States of America," Arquette said, referring to the Special Prosecutor's investigation into Russian interference related to the election of President Donald Trump.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

ET got the chance to speak with Arquette during the red carpet, where she opened up about her nomination, and family.

Watch below to hear what she said.

RELATED CONTENT:

Emily Blunt Thanks a Teary-Eyed John Krasinski During Emotional 2019 SAG Awards Speech

Rami Malek Tells Hilarious Story of How 'Gilmore Girls' Helped Him Get His SAG Card (Exclusive)

Glenn Close's Ring She Wore to the SAG Awards Is the Sweetest Tribute to Her Late Grandmother