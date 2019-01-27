It’s a win for Emily Blunt!

The 35-year-old actress took home the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her performance in A Quiet Place. Surprised and overjoyed, Blunt shared a sweet moment with husband John Krasinski, who also starred and directed the thriller.

"Oh my goodness me. Guys, that truly has completely blown my slicked hair back," she joked, before thanking her husband. "I am so moved and completely loss for words and unprepared. I am going to share this completely with my husband John Krasinski, who, because the entire experience doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly. You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you."

As the camera panned to Krasinski, who began to get teary-eyed for his wife, Blunt continued: "Thank you for giving me the part. You would have been in major trouble if you hadn't. You really didn’t have an option. And thank you to the two little poems in our life, our daughters, Hazel and Violet."

We can’t keep quiet – Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s love for one another MUST be shouted from the rooftops! #SAGawardspic.twitter.com/biaHrwmzre — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 28, 2019

In A Quiet Place, Blunt plays Evelyn Abbott, a women living with her children and husband in a dystopian future where monsters kill anyone who make noise. Blunt beat out Emma Stone (The Favourite), Rachel Weisz (The Favourite), Margot Robbie (Mary Queen of Scots), and Amy Adams (Vice).

