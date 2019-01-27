Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Are a Perfect Pair at 2019 SAG Awards

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are just the perfect pair!

The stunning actress and her dapper husband could not have looked more in love at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Blunt, 35, looked stunning in a custom peony crystal-embroidered gown from the Michael Kors Collection that featured dramatic ruffles around the sleeves and back. She paired the dress with Forevermark diamond dangling earrings and a silver clutch. Her hair was swept in a sleek updo, and her makeup consisted of light eye shadow, blush and a matching hot pink lip. As for Krasinski, the A Quiet Place director and star looked dapper in a custom forest green suit by Italian designer Isaia.

Blunt is nominated for two SAG Awards, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Mary Poppins Returns and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for A Quiet Place.

Prior to hitting the red carpet, the former Office alum shared a selfie of the two on his social media.

"Honored to be on the arm of this double nominee tonight! #SAGawards," he adorably captioned the sweet snap.

