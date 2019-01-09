Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have certainly found A Quiet Placeto call home!

The celebrity couple have purchased two luxury apartment units on the tenth floor of a Brooklyn, New York, condo building, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Standish, formerly known as the Standish Arms Hotel, overlooks New York City's East River and is newly refurbished with swanky amenities. It's unclear what the exact square footage of the couple's spot is, but the entire tenth floor is five thousand square feet, according to the site StreetEasy.

And as far as catching Red Sox games, Krasinski won't have to look far to find a friend, as fellow New Englander Matt Damon just recently purchased a $16 million dollar, six thousand square foot penthouse apartment in the same building, in the same complex, according to Variety.

Sounds like the couple is due for a heck of a housewarming party!

Of course, an important factor in finding a home for the two of them is obviously their daughters, 4-year-old Hazel and 2-year-old Violet. Last week, Blunt opened up to ET about whether she thinks her daughters might follow in her and Krasinski's acting footsteps.

"I don't know if I'm all about encouraging my children to be actors... people have a hard time in the industry. So I think I feel unfathomably lucky that it has been kind to me, but I would worry for them," she shared at Variety's annual brunch at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. "But if they want to do it, god, they would probably be so much better than me! Honestly, I look at them sometimes and say, 'She is going to be great!'"

