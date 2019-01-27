2019 SAG Awards: See the Red Carpet Arrivals!

The stars are shining on the silver carpet at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards!

Hollywood's most glamorous ladies and gents are gathering at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles to honor the best performances of the year in film and television.

Following the glitzy glam of the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards lineup did not disappoint. ET's own Keltie Knight stunned in a coral pink tasseled one-shoulder vintage number by Temperley London. She topped it off with a gorgeous braided updo and matching shoes by Ruthie Davis.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Singaporean actress Fiona Xie of Crazy Rich Asians, continued the colorful theme in a bright multicolored strapless tulle gown with floral-embellished bodice.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

This Is Us's Justin Hartley looked handsome in a navy Giorgio Armani tux and velvet bow tie.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

See all the arrivals in the gallery below:

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

SAG Awards 2019: ET Is Live Streaming the Silver Carpet and Live Blogging the Show!

SAG Awards Turns 25: Look Back on Our Most Memorable Moments

2019 SAG Awards Presenters: Lady Gaga, Rami Malek and More