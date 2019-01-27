Sandra Oh Is a Stunning Lady in Red at 2019 SAG Awards

Sandra Oh is a beautiful lady in red!

The star was a knockout on the silver carpet in a ruby red one-shoulder embellished crepe gown by Jenny Packham at the 2019 SAG Awards. The actress, who is nominated for her performance in Killing Eve, topped off her glamorous look with glitzy diamond drop earrings by Atelier Swarovski, matching velvet shoes and a high bun updo with wavy bangs.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner

Oh shared a selfie on her Instagram Story as she was en route to the ceremony in the car.

@iamsandraohinsta

