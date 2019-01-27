Megan Mullally went online shopping for her SAG Awards outfits!

The Will & Grace star, who is hosting tonight's ceremony, stunned in a black-and-gold Alexander McQueen gown as she revealed to ET's Nischelle Turner on the silver carpet that she bought it, along with her two other dresses for the show, online.

"This is mine, I bought this online. It's Alexander McQueen. I'm wearing two different dresses in the show that I bought online."

This isn't the first time Mullally did some e-commerce shopping for an awards show. The hilarious actress chose a sheer rose-printed black dress by Carolina Herrera for the Emmys in September, which she also scored on the web.

Mullally addressed the rumor she may be joined by Alec Baldwin on stage this evening. The actor previously guest starred on Will & Grace as Mullally's character Karen's lover.

"We may. We may. Yeah, it might get a little crazy," joked Mullally.

What does her comedian hubby Nick Offerman think of the pairing?

"I asked him about the Alec thing because it's a little flirtatious," said Mullally. "He's fine with it. He's secure with himself, you know, he's not going to be here because he's in the UK shooting a television show for FX, so unfortunately he's not here."

