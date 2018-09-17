Megan Mullally went for a statement sheer look at the 2018 Emmys.

The Will & Grace actress chose a gorgeous, black, see-through gown with red-and-green floral panels, accessorized with a matching green clutch and glammed up with a slicked-back 'do and bright lips.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The actress shared a video of herself on Instagram en route to the awards. She revealed she's arriving solo because, she wrote in a caption, her husband Nick Offerman is out of town for work.

The redheaded beauty, who is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, told ET's Kevin Frazier on the red carpet that she bought her Carolina Herrera dress online herself!

Witness the rest of the celebs arrive.

