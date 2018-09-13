Your first look at David Schwimmer on Will & Grace is here!

ET exclusively debuts an early sneak peek at the revival's upcoming second season and the former Friends star makes a grand entrance as Grace's (Debra Messing) new boyfriend, Noah. In the clip, Grace and Noah bond over their common hatred over TV, taxis and "chatty redheads."

"Just playing at the level of this cast, who are at the top of their game, it was kind of like this great, wonderful gift," Schwimmer marvels.

Mullally teased that the new season sees a lot of "change" for the main foursome, from Karen getting a divorce from Stan and Grace entering the political arena to Will getting into teaching and Jack preparing for a wedding to Estefan. Plus, a very early glimpse at new guest stars Matt Bomer, Chelsea Handler, Jon Cryer and Alec Baldwin.

"If there was a theme for last season, it's the more things change, the more things stay the same. Now that we've done that, now we need to switch it up," McCormack says.

ET spoke with Messing in July, where she first revealed that Grace would be getting a new love interest. "Things expand this season," Messing said. "You know, we really get into each character's private lives. Grace gets a boyfriend. Boom. That's right. And I'm not allowed to tell you who, but you're gonna be so excited."

The 49-year-old actress said Grace's beau will make his first appearance early in the season, but not in the first episode.

"All I'm going to say is that is one of the big things that happened," she noted. "You know, we're gonna do what we always do, which is comment on what's happening in the world right now and, you know, try and make you laugh out loud on your couch for a half hour every week because you know that's what we wanna do -- we wanna bring that joy."

For more on the upcoming season of Will & Grace, watch tonight's Entertainment Tonight.Check your local listings. Will & Grace premieres Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

