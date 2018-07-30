Debra Messing Says Grace Will Get a Boyfriend in Season 2 of ‘Will & Grace’ (Exclusive)

Fans who were impressed by season one of the Will & Grace reboot will be delighted to hear that the NBC sitcom is staying the course for their sophomore season.

ET’s Nischelle Turner spoke with leading lady Debra Messing -- who plays Grace Adler in the series -- at the press day for her new thriller, Searching, and she opened up about the cast’s plans for season 2 of Will & Grace.

“We’re going to make you happy, I promise,” she dished. “Things expand this season. We really get into each character’s private lives.”

As for one of the season's biggest bombshells, the 49-year-old actress teased, “Grace gets a boyfriend. Boom. That’s right. I’m not allowed to tell you who, but you’re gonna be so excited.”

Messing added that fans can expect Grace and the gang to be up to their usual shenanigans.

“We’re gonna do what we always do, which is comment on what’s happening in the world right now and, you know, try and make you laugh out loud on your couch for a half hour every week because that’s what we wanna do. We wanna bring that joy,” she said, noting that this season will include “some spectacular guests."

Will & Grace is known for their A-list guest stars, including Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Ellen DeGeneres, and more. Messing has one veteran star in mind to play a very particular role, and she asked for ET’s help in making the dream a reality.

“I want Barbra Streisand to play Grace’s aunt, to play Debbie Reynolds’ sister,” she insisted. “I’m giving you eyes, Barbra. I mean, come on. You know it’s perfect, it’s perfect, come play with me! We promise we will make it fun.”

When she’s not playing the lovable interior designer, Messing is taking on a vastly different role in her new thriller, Searching. To prepare, she had to tap into something inside her. The movie is about a father who, after his 16-year-old daughter goes missing, he breaks into her laptop to look for clues to find her.

“It’s the biggest challenge I’ve ever had, for sure,” she admitted. “Because she does, she does live in a different reality and I think, for me, I had to start from a place I understood and that was being a single mother of a son and really feeling like I would do anything to protect him.”

Searching will hit theaters in select cities on Aug. 24 and everywhere on Aug. 31.

