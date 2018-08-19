With the triumphant return of Will & Grace after more than a decade off the air, many fans were expecting the topical sitcom to get some real appreciation at this year's Emmys. Unfortunately, the show didn't get the love many-- including star Debra Messing -- had hoped for.

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Messing at this year's Project Angel Food's Angel Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, and the actress opened up about the reason she feels the most disappointed by Will & Grace's snub.

"The thing that made me the saddest was that the show wasn’t nominated because I really think that the writers are brilliant," said Messing, who won an Emmy for playing Grace Adler in 2003, during the show's original run.

"I mean, to bring this show back 11-and-a-half years later and to feel like we hadn’t skipped a beat, it just seemed like an extraordinary feat," she added. "I really hoped that they would have been sort of celebrated."

"But you know what, the fact that we’re back and we’re making people laugh, that’s the gift of it all," she added.

While the show itself might not have picked up a nomination, two cast members did receive some recognition. Guest star Molly Shannon earned a nom for Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, and star Megan Mullally, who plays the incomparable Karen Walker, earned a nom for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Meanwhile, the beloved sitcom has been picked up for a third revival season (or the show's 11th season overall) and their upcoming second season was extended from 13 episodes to 18.

Additionally, NBC announced last week that former Friends star David Schwimmer is set to join the cast playing Grace's new boyfriend, and Messing teased that the relationship is going throw everybody for a little bit of a loop.

"It always makes things a little rocky, doesn’t it?" Messing said, referring to how, whenever a character begins dating someone new it throws the characters' delicately balanced lives out of whack. "I think that I think we can expect that it will change the dynamic at home."

While Will & Grace might not have gotten the Emmy recognition it deserved, Messing herself was feeling the love on Saturday, where she was honored with the Founder’s Award at Project Angel Food's Angel Awards.

Messing has been a long-time supporter of the non-profit organization -- which is dedicated to providing meals to the homes of people facing life-threatening ailments throughout Los Angeles County -- and was presented with the prestigious honor by Will & Grace's executive producers and creators, David Kohan and Max Mutchnick.

"It’s a wonderful night," said Messing, who was elated to be honored and to have her 14-year-old son, Roman, there to support her. "Project Angel Food is L.A. born and I’m pretty proud and grateful for the work that they do. Originally, they were cooking and delivering food to people who were trying to survive AIDS, and now they have expanded to all life-threatening diseases. They really are doing God’s work."

For more on Project Angel Food's missions and goals, check out their website.

Will & Grace returns for its second revival season -- which will feature guest appearances from Schwimmer, Alec Baldwin, Chelsea Handler and Mary McCormack -- on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

