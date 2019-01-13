Another tie at the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards!

Lady Gaga and Glenn Close jointly tied for Best Actress at Sunday’s ceremony -- Gaga for A Star Is Born and Close for The Wife.

The announcement came after Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette delivered a joint speech for their Best Actress in a Limited Series win.

Close spoke first, noting the female solidarity prevalent throughout the ceremony, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.



"I think I can speak for all of the women in this room: We celebrate each other, and we are proud to be in this room together,” Close said.

She then stepped aside as an emotional Gaga took to the microphone, sharing how she had just spilled water all over herself, then summoning Close to return to the spotlight with her. “Glenn, get over here!”

“My mother and Glenn are good friends, so I’m so very happy that you won this this evening,” Gaga shared, while fumbling with her written speech.

“I am so honored by this,” Gaga began. “I went to places in my mind and in my heart that I did not know existed or that I could.”

The Golden Globe-winning singer and actress said she felt recognized for the “inner work” it took to create her character in A Star Is Born, a singer named Ally.

After thanking her manager, Bobby Campbell, to cheers, Gaga also paid tribute to “my love” -- her fiancé, Christian Carino -- and her agent for “making sure Bradley [Cooper] heard me sing.”

“Bradley, you are a magical filmmaker,” she continued, as Cooper was shown beaming in the audience. “And, you are just as magical of a human being. I have never had an experience with a director or an actor like I had with you and I will cherish it forever. You seamlessly were both the love of my life and the man behind the camera and the trust you created onset from the cast to the crew…”

“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done -- to relive something that I’m not quite sure I wanted to relive,” she continued. “But I was able to be vulnerable in a way that I never have before because of that love and that trust.”

As the music started playing, signaling that she should start wrapping up her speech, Gaga hilariously responded, “It’s okay. I can do this with a piano background.”

She tearfully dedicated her award to victims of alcoholism and addiction and concluded that the “true star” of the award-winning film was not her, but “bravery and perseverance.”

See more on Gaga and A Star Is Born below.

