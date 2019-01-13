Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette took the stage together after tying to win an award at the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday.

The stars were announced as joint winners of the award for best actress in a limited series. Adams won for her role in HBO’s Sharp Objects, while Arquette won for Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora.

“I’m overwhelmed,” Adams, 44, said with her arm around Arquette as the two addressed guests. “I have so many people to thank but I don’t want to take [the time] up. I do want to thank HBO. You guys were an amazing partner.”

At this, Arquette piped up to salute her network too.

“I want to thank Showtime!” she said, leading the crowd to erupt in laughter.

The two ladies then took turns thanking their respective casts and crews.

“There is no singular award when you have an amazing collaboration like this,” Adams said.

Arquette thanked her director, Ben Stiller, for helping to shake up perceptions that have dogged her throughout her career.

“I want to thank Ben Stiller, our incredible, courageous director who really let us explore and remove the yoke from my neck that I’ve felt I’ve carried my whole career of, ‘But is she likeable?’" Arquette said. “Thank you, Ben. Thank you, [writer] Brad [Johnson]. And thank you, [writer] Michael [Tolkin], for taking that off of my neck. It was really heavy to carry for that long.”

Arquette also shared how she was grateful to Showtime for allowing a woman of her shape and size to take on the at-times raunchy role.

“A lot of friends of mine who might be bigger body types said, ‘Thank you. For once in my life I got to see a bigger-boned woman or a different-body-type woman be sexual, unapologetic and not have it be fetish or a joke. So thank you.'”

Both actresses then squeezed in shoutouts to their families as they were forced to wrap up their speeches.

Many fans were surprised by the tie, voicing their confusion on social media.

Other actresses nominated in the category included Connie Britton for Dirty John and Laura Dern for The Tale.

