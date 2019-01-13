Lady Gaga finally addressed becoming a Golden Globes meme!



On Sunday, ET’s Lauren Zima chatted up the hitmaker-turned-actress on the red carpet of the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards. Gaga discussed the widespread reaction she received after she offered Nancy O’Dell a blindsided response to speculation that she had designed her stunning blue dress as a tribute of sorts to Judy Garland’s own blue gown in the 1954 version of A Star Is Born.



“Yeah, it’s so funny,” she responded. “It’s so interesting because I hadn’t thought about it but then looking at the dress and looking at the photos side by side, it really was an homage ... but by accident.”



In the clip in question, Gaga is left nearly speechless when she sees Garland’s dress, which is similar to Gaga's though not exactly the same. The Garland dress is a darker shade of blue and features a shawl, while Gaga’s is a Valentino Haute Couture gown.



Naturally, fans on social media turned the uncomfortable moment into a meme used for reacting to awkward moments in their own lives, like accidentally texting something unkind about someone to that very person, or this hilarious scenario: “Job interviewer: It looks like you tweeted here 'I would let Jake Gyllenhaal suffocate me with his thighs'? What’s that about[?] Me:”

While on hand, the 32-year-old songstress also discussed juggling awards season while headlining a huge Las Vegas show.



“You know, it’s a lot of hard work but I have a wonderful team and we love what we do and it’s been amazing,” she responded. “I get to celebrate the art of so many of my peers and then I also get to sing my pop show in Vegas and then I have a jazz show as well, which I love. I love to sing jazz.”



