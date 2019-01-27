Lady Gaga Exudes Old Hollywood Glamour at 2019 SAG Awards

Lady Gaga continues to dominate awards season with her impeccable style.

The A Star Is Born leading lady exuded Old Hollywood glamour and elegance at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Wowing in white, the "Shallow" singer arrived to the silver carpet in a white Dior gown -- a la Marilyn Monroe -- that features a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and flowing skirt. She paired the look with white heels and gorgeous gold and diamond necklace, earrings and rings. Her platinum locks were in a chic bun, and rocked a bold deep red lip.

As she walked past reporters, ET's Keltie Knight handed the entertainer a mini box of Fruity Pebbles, as Gaga as previously said she likes to eat cereal before awards shows.

Lady Gaga got her #SAGawards celebrations started early thanks to our very own @KeltieKnight – Fruity Pebbles anyone? 🥣😂 pic.twitter.com/mysD3qo0sY — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 28, 2019

The "Edge of Glory" songstress is nominated for two SAG Awards for her work in A Star Is Born: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Both she and fellow individual acting category nominee Glenn Close, who both won the Critics Choice Awards, opted for white for the SAGs.

There's no doubt that Gaga has been dominating awards season with her continued wins. See more of the super star in the video below.

