Independent Spirit Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List
It's the Oscars of indie filmmaking -- except this ceremony had a host.
Aubrey Plaza served as master of ceremonies during Saturday's Film Independent Spirit Awards, as some of Hollywood's biggest stars came together with its brightest newcomers under the show's signature tent on the beach in Santa Monica, California, to honor the best in independent films.
"I want everyone to feel like, 'Man, anything can happen at any moment,'" Plaza had told ET prior to the big night. And considering the Spirit Awards had a vastly different crop of nominees than any other awards show this year, it provided an opportunity for some truly thrilling wins. See all of the winners, in bold, below.
This post will be updated as winners are announced.
BEST FEATURE
Eighth Grade
First Reformed
If Beale Street Could Talk
Leave No Trace
You Were Never Really Here
BEST DIRECTOR
Debra Granik, Leave No Trace
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Tamara Jenkins, Private Life
Lynne Ramsay, You Were Never Really Here
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
BEST FIRST FEATURE
Hereditary
Sorry to Bother You -- WINNER
The Tale
We the Animals
Wildlife
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Glenn Close, The Wife
Toni Collette, Hereditary
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Regina Hall, Support the Girls
Helena Howard, Madeline's Madeline
Carey Mulligan, Wildlife
BEST MALE LEAD
John Cho, Searching
Daveed Diggs, Blindspotting
Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
Christian Malheiros, Sócrates
Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really Here
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Kayli Carter, Private Life
Tyne Daly, A Bread Factory
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Leave No Trace
J. Smith-Cameron, Nancy
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
Raúl Castillo, We the Animals
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me? -- WINNER
Josh Hamilton, Eighth Grade
John David Washington, Monsters and Men
BEST SCREENPLAY
Richard Glatzer (Writer/Story By), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland, Colette
Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Tamara Jenkins, Private Life
Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade -- WINNER
Christina Choe, Nancy
Cory Finley, Thoroughbreds
Jennifer Fox, The Tale
Quinn Shephard (Writer/Story By) and Laurie Shephard (Story By), Blame
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ashley Connor, Madeline's Madeline
Diego Garcia, Wildlife
Benjamin Loeb, Mandy
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Suspiria
Zak Mulligan, We the Animals
BEST EDITING
Joe Bini, You Were Never Really Here -- WINNER
Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates & Jeremiah Zagar, We the Animals
Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill & Julian Hart, American Animals
Anne Fabini, Alex Hall and Gary Levy, The Tale
Nick Houy, Mid90s
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD
(Given to the best feature made for under $500,000.)
A Bread Factory
En el Séptimo Día -- WINNER
Never Goin' Back
Sócrates
Thunder Road
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
(Given to one film director, casting director and ensemble cast.)
Suspiria
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Burning (South Korea)
The Favourite (United Kingdom)
Happy as Lazzaro (Italy)
Roma (Mexico) -- WINNER
Shoplifters (Japan)
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
On Her Shoulders
Shirkers
Won't You Be My Neighbor? -- WINNER
PIAGET PRODUCERS AWARD
(Recognizes emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.)
Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams
Gabrielle Nadig
Shrihari Sathe
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD
(Recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.)
Alex Moratto, Sócrates
Ioana Uricaru, Lemonade
Jeremiah Zagar, We the Animals
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD
(Recognized an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant attention.)
Alexandria Bombach, On Her Shoulders
Bing Liu, Minding the Gap
RaMell Ross, Hale County This Morning, This Evening
ANNUAL BONNIE AWARD
(Recognizes a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant.)
Debra Granik
Tamara Jenkins
Karyn Kusama
