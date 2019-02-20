Some Best Actresses will be announcing other Bests at this year's Spirit Awards.

ET can exclusively reveal the final presenters for the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards, which includes three of this year's Best Female Lead nominees: Glenn Close, Toni Collette and Carey Mulligan, nominated for The Wife, Hereditary and Wildlife, respectively.

The full batch of presenters is below:

Javier Bardem

Gemma Chan

Glenn Close

Toni Collette

Laura Dern

Mark Duplass

Brian Tyree Henry

Michael Keaton

Riley Keough

Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (Leave No Trace)

Carey Mulligan

Ray Romano

Ekaterina Samsonov (You Were Never Really Here)

Molly Shannon

Lakeith Stanfield

Notably, McKenzie is a Best Supporting Female nominee, while Henry and Samsonov represent Best Feature nominees If Beale Street Could Talk and You Were Never Really Here and Stanfield stars in Best First Feature nominee Sorry to Bother You.

We previously announced that Sterling K. Brown, Elsie Fisher, Regina Hall, Armie Hammer and KiKi Layne will be presenting this year. They will be joined by Viggo Mortensen, Amanda Seyfried, Tessa Thompson and Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.

Aubrey Plaza serves as this year's host and told ET, "I want there to be a vibe where the audience feels like, Is this supposed to be happening? Or have we gone off the rails? I want there to be an element of danger. I want everyone to feel like, 'Man, anything can happen at any moment.'"

The 34th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards will be held in Santa Monica, California, on Feb. 23 and air live on Facebook Watch and IFC at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

