The Spirit Awards has enlisted some major stars to honor this year's best indies.

This year's Film Independent Spirit Awards winners won't be revealed until Saturday, Feb. 23, but ET can exclusively announce the first batch of presenters now: Sterling K. Brown, Elsie Fisher, Regina Hall, Armie Hammer and KiKi Layne.

Fisher and Hall are both first-time Spirit Award nominees for Best Female Lead, for Eighth Grade and Support the Girls, respectively, while Layne stars in If Beale Street Could Talk, which is nominated for Best Feature.

Hammer, meanwhile, was nominated for last year's awards but had to miss the ceremony after falling ill. Instead, his Call Me by Your Name co-star FaceTimed him in during the opening monologue as host Nick Kroll joked that Hammer is "so handsome he makes Jon Hamm look like his name should be Tony Bologna."

The 34th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards, hosted by Aubrey Plaza, will be held in Santa Monica, California, on Feb. 23 and air live on Facebook Watch and IFC at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

RELATED CONTENT:

2019 Independent Spirit Awards Nominations: See the Complete List

Oscars 2019: Jennifer Lopez, Awkwafina and Chris Evans Among the First Round of Presenters Announced

Sterling K. Brown Agrees to Guest Star on 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' at Rachel Brosnahan's Wish! (Exclusive)