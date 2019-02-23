Indie actors and actress dressed to impress at the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

A day before the Academy Awards, A-listers gathered to celebrate the best in independent cinema, taking full advantage of the sunny Santa Monica day to pull out their most fun and stylish ensembles. From bold colors, fun prints and statement pieces, a slew of stars caught out attention while on the red carpet.

Among the stars who turned heads was Glenn Close, who is up for Best Female Lead for her role in The Wife; she looked phenomenal in a shimmering purple holographic suit. She is also nominated for Best Actress at Sunday's Oscars.

JB LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson, whose film Suspiria received the Robert Altman Award, opted for a fun black strapless jumpsuit that featured tiny cherry prints.

JB LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

Yalitza Aparaicio, whose film Roma took home the Best International Film award, was glowing in a beautiful red cocktail dress by Miu Miu, which she paired with matching cherry-colored Sam Edelman heels.

John Shearer/Getty Images

See the rest of our favorite standout looks from the Indie Spirit Awards by clicking through the gallery of best dressed celebs.

